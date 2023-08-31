Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,417 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

