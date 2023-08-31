Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.4 %

ROK opened at $309.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.91. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.