Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.63 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

