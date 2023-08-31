Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 9,310 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $218.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

