Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after acquiring an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $227.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $335.55.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

