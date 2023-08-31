Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1,769.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,534,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,427 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,647,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,158 shares of company stock worth $7,355,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

