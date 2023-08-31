Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,629 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,433,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

