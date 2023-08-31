Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 212.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,410 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Roblox worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $225,240.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,855,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $225,240.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,855,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,387,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,224. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

