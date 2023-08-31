Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $430.31 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $432.40. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

