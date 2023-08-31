Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 40,262 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,623 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

VMware Trading Down 0.5 %

VMW opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

