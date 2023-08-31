Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,484 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $155.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.36.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

