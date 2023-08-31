Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%.

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

