The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IPG opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.