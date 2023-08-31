The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

