The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1042849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $977.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

