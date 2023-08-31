The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. China National Building Material has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

