The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China National Building Material Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. China National Building Material has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $48.50.
China National Building Material Company Profile
