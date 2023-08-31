The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Barclays downgraded shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,628.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Adyen has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

