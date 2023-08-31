The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.