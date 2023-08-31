Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH opened at $2.01 on Monday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.