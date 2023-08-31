Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,935 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

