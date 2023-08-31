Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $3,183,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 31,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.