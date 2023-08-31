Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $86.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

