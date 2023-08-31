Synovus Financial Corp Sells 723 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.