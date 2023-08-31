Synovus Financial Corp Sells 294 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

