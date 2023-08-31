Synovus Financial Corp Sells 202 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $161.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

