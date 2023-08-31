Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

