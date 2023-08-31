Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

