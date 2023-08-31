Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

