Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.