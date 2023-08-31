Synovus Financial Corp Has $545,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,408,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VOOG stock opened at $260.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $262.62.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.