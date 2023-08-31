Synovus Financial Corp Has $545,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,408,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOOG stock opened at $260.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $262.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.