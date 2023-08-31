Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2,256.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $404.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.72. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

