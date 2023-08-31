Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $42,934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 595,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $27,346,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.