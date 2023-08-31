Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $163,247.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

