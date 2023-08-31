Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Stock Position Reduced by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Swiftmerge Acquisition worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCP opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.