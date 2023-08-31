SVB Securities Downgrades Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Market Perform

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABCM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abcam

Abcam Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Abcam

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 618.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.