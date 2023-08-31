SVB Securities Downgrades Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Market Perform

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABCM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abcam
Abcam Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Abcam
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 198.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 618.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abcam
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.