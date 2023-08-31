Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

