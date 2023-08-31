Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
