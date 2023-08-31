StockNews.com Lowers Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,130.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $45,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,139 shares of company stock valued at $736,567. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 240.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,993 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,786,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 345,974 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1,905.1% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 221,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.