StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.67. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

In related news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $33,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $212,138.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $33,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,881.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,730. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

