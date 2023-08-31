StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.81.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

