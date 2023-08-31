StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willamette Valley Vineyards

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

