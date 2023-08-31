StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Willamette Valley Vineyards
In other news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.