StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.21.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
