StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

