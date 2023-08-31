Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,936 call options on the company. This is an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 2,321 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,603,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

