SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to $19.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $301.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

