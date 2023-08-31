Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,906 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 77.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,082,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

