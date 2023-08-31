SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.40 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $725.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

