Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $9.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillz has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.13). Skillz had a negative net margin of 145.87% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 44,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $450,066.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,279 shares in the company, valued at $855,348.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 75,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,951.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Roswig sold 44,872 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $450,066.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,348.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 58.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 141.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

