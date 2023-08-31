Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) PT Set at $15.20 by Fundamental Research

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) received a $15.20 target price from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 391.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Siyata Mobile Trading Up 7.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

