Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) PT Set at $15.20 by Fundamental Research

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) received a $15.20 target price from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 391.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Trading Up 7.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.