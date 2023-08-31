SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of SILVERspac worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,959,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

SILVERspac stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. SILVERspac Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

