Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIT. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 73,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 65,730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 73,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.30.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

