Shelton Capital Management Sells 81 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

